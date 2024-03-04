Nikki Haley Wins Her First Primary Contest

Nikki Haley has won her first primary contest of the 2024 election, defeating Donald Trump in Washington, DC, the AP reports. The victory wasn't a surprise and isn't expected to have much of an effect on the GOP race, per the Washington Post. Still, her victory at least temporarily halts Trump's sweep of the GOP contests, although the former president is bound to pick up several hundred more delegates in this week's Super Tuesday races. Trump also lost DC to Sen. Marco Rubio back in 2016, a rare defeat for him in that primary season. The former president did not even campaign in DC this year, though Haley visited on Friday.