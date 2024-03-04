Red Sea Chaos Exposes New Vulnerability: the Internet

Lots of people overseas on Monday are getting a reminder that our digital world is heavily dependent on the not-so-digital infrastructure of giant undersea cables. Roughly 25% of internet traffic between Asia and Europe, as well as in the Middle East, has been disrupted because cables belonging to four major telecoms in the Red Sea were "cut," reports CNN. Hong Kong's HGC Global Communications in particular said in a statement it was scrambling to reroute internet traffic for its customers.

Sabotage? It's not clear how the cables were "cut"—whether it was deliberate or accidental—or if deliberate, who might be responsible, per CNN. But the Red Sea is a current hot spot because of attacks by Houthi militants on international cargo ships. The Houthis, however, insist they are not responsible.

Context: The Wall Street Journal calls the waterway "one of the internet's deepest vulnerabilities" because of a key stat: "Most internet traffic between Europe and East Asia runs through undersea cables that funnel into the narrow strait at the southern end of the Red Sea." The Guardian estimates that 17% of the world's internet traffic is carried under the sea. A ship that drops anchor in the wrong spot can cause chaos, and earthquakes also can wreak havoc.