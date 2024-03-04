France Makes Abortion a 'Guaranteed Freedom'

Abortion is now a constitutional right in France. Lawmakers gathered in a special session on Monday and voted 780-72 to make abortion a "guaranteed freedom," reports Reuters. With the vote approving the amendment, France becomes the first nation to explicitly enshrine abortion rights into its constitution, per the Washington Post. Abortion has been legal in France since the 1970s, but the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the US led the push for the constitutional amendment, according to the New York Times. Polls show about 80% of the French population supports the legality of the procedure.