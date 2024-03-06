News Station Sorry Anchor Referred to 'Colored' Homeowners

While on-air teasing a story about Black homeowners, a local St. Louis news anchor referred instead to "colored" homeowners, prompting mea culpas. "Last night at this time, I read an outdated racial term on-air during a story," KMOV anchor Cory Stark said on February 27, NBC News reports. "The word should have never come out of my mouth, and it does not reflect who I am or what First Alert 4 represents. It was unacceptable, and we are meeting with community members as we strive to do better every day." The TV station explained to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the script originally read "homeowners of color," but that the words were "inadvertently changed and mistakenly read on air," the Guardian reports.