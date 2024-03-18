Queen Elizabeth Photo Appears to Have Been Altered, Too

And more tidbits on the Kate Middleton drama
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 18, 2024 2:30 AM CDT
Queen Elizabeth Photo Appears to Have Been Altered, Too
In this undated photo provided by Kensington Palace, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo in Balmoral, Scotland, with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.   (Princess of Wales/Kensington Palace via AP)

Amid the uproar surrounding Kate Middleton's continued absence from public life (and the photoshopping issue that has coincided with that absence), new attention is being paid to an old photo—one that Kate took back when she was the Duchess of Cambridge, before Queen Elizabeth died and she became the Princess of Wales. The snap shows the queen surrounded by grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and it was released by Kensington Palace last year to mark what would have been the late monarch's 97th birthday. As the Guardian reports in a larger piece about how the public is questioning "everything" about the British royals now, it's clear that image, too, was altered; the paper has a visual guide to the changes that were made. More Kate-related coverage:

  • Spotted out and about: No pictures exist of this outing, but sources tell the Sun Kate was spotted with her husband, Prince William, on a trip to her "favorite farm shop" on Saturday, and that she looked "happy, relaxed, and healthy."
  • Missed engagement: Kate is the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, and has attended the guard's annual St. Patrick's Day parade almost every year since 2012 (she also missed it in 2016), Vanity Fair reports. So it was definitely noticed when she and William missed this year's; the couple issued a statement on Instagram instead, the Independent reports. It reads simply, "Happy St Patrick's Day! Here's a sneak peak of the @irishguards rehearsing for their annual parade. Sláinte to all those celebrating today!"
  • Colbert gets in on the rumors: Stephen Colbert even addressed the "Katespiracy" on the Late Show, adding fuel to the long-burning rumor that William had an affair with one of Kate's friends, Business Insider reports.
  • A possible explanation coming? Sources who spoke to the Sunday Times speculated that a "shaken" Kate may eventually reveal details of her health struggles. She and William "are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public, and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that's how she would do it," says one, per the Daily Beast.
(More Kate Middleton stories.)

