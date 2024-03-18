Queen Elizabeth Photo Appears to Have Been Altered, Too

Amid the uproar surrounding Kate Middleton's continued absence from public life (and the photoshopping issue that has coincided with that absence), new attention is being paid to an old photo—one that Kate took back when she was the Duchess of Cambridge, before Queen Elizabeth died and she became the Princess of Wales. The snap shows the queen surrounded by grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and it was released by Kensington Palace last year to mark what would have been the late monarch's 97th birthday. As the Guardian reports in a larger piece about how the public is questioning "everything" about the British royals now, it's clear that image, too, was altered; the paper has a visual guide to the changes that were made. More Kate-related coverage: