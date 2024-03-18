In 'Rare' Moment, Putin Says Navalny's Name

On Sunday, the same day preliminary election results in Russia made it clear he'd win the country's presidency again, Vladimir Putin made a reveal regarding opposition leader Alexei Navalny. It came during an exchange with an NBC News reporter during an appearance in Moscow after the preliminary results were reported, per the Guardian:

The question: "Mr. President, journalist Evan Gershkovich spent this election in prison; Boris Nadezhdin, who opposes your war in Ukraine, was not allowed to stand against you; and Alexei Navalny died in one of your prisons during your campaign. Mr. President, is this what you'd call democracy?"

Putin's answer: "Several days before Mr. Navalny perished, I was told by some of my colleagues ... that there is an idea to exchange Mr. Navalny for some people in prison in Western countries. Believe me or not, the person talking to me hardly finished their sentence when I said: 'I agree.' But unfortunately, the thing that happened happened." What happened, of course, was Navalny's death in a Russian Arctic penal colony last month. "I agreed under one condition: we swap him, and he doesn't come back. But such is life," Putin continued.