Our Spring Equinox Is Arriving

Spring is upon us—officially, at least. The vernal equinox arrives on Tuesday night, marking the start of the spring season for the Northern Hemisphere. For the record, the equinox will occur at 11:06pm Eastern, per CBS News. The Southern Hemisphere will usher in autumn, per USA Today. Beyond that, the AP offers some explanations:

Equinox: As the Earth travels around the sun, it does so at an angle. For most of the year, the Earth's axis is tilted either toward or away from the sun. That means the sun's warmth and light fall unequally on the northern and southern halves of the planet. During the equinox, the Earth's axis and its orbit line up so that both hemispheres get an equal amount of sunlight. The word equinox comes from two Latin words meaning equal and night. That's because on the equinox, day and night last almost the same amount of time—though one may get a few extra minutes, depending on where you are on the planet. The Northern Hemisphere's spring—or vernal—equinox can land between March 19 and 21, depending on the year. Its fall–or autumnal—equinox can land between Sept. 21 and 24.