Russia, China Veto US Push for Gaza Ceasefire

Mar 22, 2024 8:43 AM CDT
The US changed its mind about a Gaza ceasefire on Friday, but to no avail. The UN Security Council voted on a resolution to demand an immediate halt to fighting, but Russia and China vetoed the measure, reports the New York Times. The US had vetoed three previous calls for a ceasefire. Eleven nations voted in favor of the resolution, while Algeria (which does not have veto power) also voted against it.
Mar 22, 2024 8:11 AM CDT
Weeks after vetoing a third United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, the US has proposed an "immediate and sustained ceasefire" at the UN, in a marked shift for Israel's closest ally. Here's what to know:
- What's in it? The resolution describes "the imperative of an immediate and sustained ceasefire to protect civilians on all sides, allow for the delivery of essential humanitarian assistance, and alleviate humanitarian suffering" amid "deep concern about the threat of conflict-induced famine and epidemics," per the New York Times.