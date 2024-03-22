Russia, China Veto US Push for Gaza Ceasefire

UPDATE

Mar 22, 2024 8:43 AM CDT

The US changed its mind about a Gaza ceasefire on Friday, but to no avail. The UN Security Council voted on a resolution to demand an immediate halt to fighting, but Russia and China vetoed the measure, reports the New York Times. The US had vetoed three previous calls for a ceasefire. Eleven nations voted in favor of the resolution, while Algeria (which does not have veto power) also voted against it.

Mar 22, 2024 8:11 AM CDT

Weeks after vetoing a third United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, the US has proposed an "immediate and sustained ceasefire" at the UN, in a marked shift for Israel's closest ally. Here's what to know:

