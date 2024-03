State Farm will discontinue coverage for 72,000 houses and apartments in California starting this summer, the insurance giant said this week, nine months after announcing it would not issue new home policies in the state. The Illinois-based company, California's largest insurer, cited soaring costs, the increasing risk of catastrophes like wildfires, and outdated regulations as reasons it won't renew the policies on 30,000 houses and 42,000 apartments. More from the AP: