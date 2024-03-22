'Ghost Army' Survivors Get Congress' Highest Honor

One of their biggest missions. Operation Viersen came in March 1945 when the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops' deception drew German units away from the point on the Rhine River where the 9th Army was actually crossing. "They had hundreds of inflatables set up," Beyer told the AP in an interview before the ceremony. "They had their sound trucks operating for multiple nights. They had other units attached to them. They had set up multiple phony headquarters and staffed them with officers who were pretending to be colonels." "This was an all-hands-on-deck affair and it was completely successful," Beyer said. "It fooled the Germans. They moved their troops to the river opposite where the deception was."