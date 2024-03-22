'Ghost Army' Survivors Get Congress' Highest Honor

With inflatable tanks, radio trickery, costume uniforms, and acting, the American military units that became known as the Ghost Army outwitted the enemy during World War II. Their mission was kept secret for decades, but on Thursday the group stepped out of the shadows as they were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. "The actions of the Ghost Army helped change the course of the war for thousands of American and Allied troops and contributed to the liberation of a continent from a terrible evil," Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said during the ceremony at the Capitol.
- Their legacy. Wormuth said that many of the techniques the Ghost Army pioneered are still used on the battlefield. "Even though technology has changed quite a bit since 1944, our modern techniques build on a lot of what the Ghost Army did and we are still learning from your legacy," she said. House Speaker Mike Johnson said during the ceremony that it's estimated that between 15,000 to 30,000 lives were saved because of the Ghost Army's work.