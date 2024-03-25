It's Waffle Day on Monday, at least in certain parts of Scandinavia. The National Day Calendar notes that Norway and Denmark celebrate the scrumptious-sounding celebration, but it's "especially popular" in Sweden, where March 25 also marks the Feast of the Annunciation, or "Our Lady's Day." More on the dual-holiday festivities:

Religious overtones: The latter Christian commemoration marks the day when the angel Gabriel was said to have told the Virgin Mary that she was going to give birth to Jesus Christ exactly nine months later.

Where waffles come in: Waffle Day came about thanks to, of all things, a mispronunciation: "Varfrudagen" is the Swedish word for "Lady's Day," which is very close to "Vaffeldagen," the Swedish word for "Waffle Day." The Local notes that the Swedes just "went with it." The tradition has spread as far as Australia, India, and even the United States, per UPI.

More Swedish fun: Kids in Sweden have other things besides yummy breakfast fare to look forward to during "stilla veckan," or Holy Week, the week before Easter. The Local notes that on the upcoming Maundy Thursday, children will dress up as witches. More on that tradition here.

Other things to celebrate Monday: If you're more of a pancake or French toast person but still want something to fete, you can throw a mini party on Monday for National Lobster Newburg Day or Tolkien Reading Day instead, UPI helpfully notes.