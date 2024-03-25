On Sunday, NBC's Chuck Todd rebuked his network bosses on Meet the Press for hiring former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel. "Many of our professional dealings with the RNC over the last six years have been met with gaslighting," he said. On Monday, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, co-hosts of Morning Joe on MSNBC, joined the public criticism.

No invitation: "We weren't asked our opinion of the hiring, but if we were, we would have strongly objected to it for several reasons," Scarborough said, per the Hill. Brzezinski added, "We hope NBC will reconsider its decision." She said NBC should indeed seek out voices on the right, "but it should be conservative Republicans, not a person who used her position of power to be an anti-democracy election denier." They said McDaniel would never be invited as a guest on their show.