North Korean TV Blurs BBC Gardener's Jeans

BBC presenter Alan Titchmarsh says he feels like he's been given a "bit of street cred" by North Korean censors. A 2010 episode of his gardening show, Alan Titchmarsh's Garden Secrets, recently aired on North Korea's Central TV but his legs were blurred to hide the fact that he was wearing jeans, which have been banned in the country for decades. "It's taken me to reach the age of 74 to be regarded in the same sort of breath as Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, Rod Stewart," he tells the BBC. "You know wearing trousers that are generally considered by those of us of a sensitive disposition to be rather too tight."