President Biden has condemned the sexual violence said to have been perpetrated by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, and late last year, the New York Times provided a detailed account of the systemic use of sexual abuse the militant group is said to have carried out. Then, earlier this month, the United Nations said there was "clear and convincing information" that Hamas was subjecting hostages it was still holding in Gaza to "cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment." Now, the Times talks to Amit Soussana, who it says is "the first former hostage to publicly say she was sexually abused in captivity."

Soussana's account: The Israeli lawyer abducted on Oct. 7 and released 55 days later says her sexual abuse began several days after she'd been taken hostage, when a guard started inquiring about her sex life. Then, around Oct. 24, that escalated into an actual physical attack. "He came towards me and shoved the gun at my forehead," Soussana recalls. "Then he, with the gun pointed at me, forced me to commit a sexual act on him."