Trump Gloats Over Ronna McDaniel's Firing

Donald Trump took shots at former Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Tuesday, hours after she was canned from NBC News after only four days. "Wow! Ronna McDaniel got fired by Fake News NBC. She only lasted two days, and this after McDaniel went out of her way to say what they wanted to hear," Trump wrote on Truth Social, shortly after NBC News backtracked on its move to appoint McDaniel as a paid contributor. The company's biggest names had spoken out about the move on air Monday, citing McDaniel's support for Trump's election fraud claims and attacks on the media. "She literally backed an illegal scheme to steal an election in the state of Michigan," said MSNBC host Joy Reid, per the Washington Post .

"It leaves her in a very strange place, it's called NEVER NEVERLAND, and it's not a place you want to be," Trump said, suggesting McDaniel is now "in some sort of political purgatory," per the New York Post. McDaniel and NBC have been frequent targets of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee. On Tuesday, Trump also slammed NBC executives as "weak" and the company's talent as "highly overpaid." McDaniel, meanwhile, is said to be exploring legal options as NBC abandoned a contract that was "to pay her more than six figures annually," the Hill reports. She plans to hire a lawyer, according to the Post, which reports NBC informed employees that it was backtracking on McDaniel before McDaniel herself. (More Ronna McDaniel stories.)