The search continues Wednesday for six presumed victims in the Baltimore bridge collapse, with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore describing the "treacherous situation" faced by divers on the scene. "We're talking about frigid temperatures, we're talking about a moving tide, we're talking about darkness and mangled metal, that's still very much in the middle of this water," Moore told CBS News. The water temperature in the Patapsco River is about 48 degrees. More:

Underwater drones: Maryland Rep. David Trone told CBS News that underwater drones will assist in the search below what remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge; they have the ability to zero in on submerged vehicles, one of which authorities believe may contain victims.