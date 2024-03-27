In vitro fertilization has now been granted protections in Alabama, after a controversial state Supreme Court ruling in February that declared embryos as children in the eyes of the law. Now, a Democrat in the deep-red state has been handed a "decisive victory" in a special election there, in a state House district that Donald Trump won, albeit narrowly, in 2020, reports the Washington Post.

Details: Licensed mental health counselor Marilyn Lands won 63% of the vote at Tuesday's polls, to GOP opponent Teddy Powell's 37%, reports Newsweek. The outlet notes that Lands ran for the same seat in 2022, and her Republican opponent then, David Cole, won, 52% to 45%. That represents a 33-point swing for Lands, who will finish Cole's term and be up for reelection in 2026.