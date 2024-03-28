With 'Great Sadness,' Charles Misses Traditional Service

In a prerecorded message played for the congregation at Worcester Cathedral on Thursday, King Charles III spoke of his "great sadness" at missing the traditional Maundy Thursday pre-Easter event. In his first public remarks since Princess Kate disclosed her cancer diagnosis, the king spoke of the importance of friendship and his coronation pledge "to follow Christ's example 'not to be served but to serve.'"

The king has stepped back from public appearances since he was diagnosed with cancer in February, but the palace says he will attend an Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle, NBC News reports.