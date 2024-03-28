Caitlin Clark has been smashing record after record this year, and she may be on the cusp of breaking another. TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball star now has a $5 million offer in front of her to play for Ice Cube's Big3 league,

which would make her "basketball's first-ever $5 million woman."



The offer: Sources tell TMZ that Clark would receive her payout for playing just eight regular-season games and two possible playoff games, as well as "substantial additional compensation" via sponsorships and merch. Perhaps the most appealing part to Clark: The deal would allow her to still play in the WNBA, whose draft Clark is expected to be a part of next month.

Ice Cube-verified: The rapper confirmed TMZ's report later that day, noting on X he'd hoped to keep the negotiations under wraps as Clark preps for this weekend's Sweet 16 game against the Colorado Buffaloes in the NCAA Tournament. However, "I won't deny what's now already out there: BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark," he wrote.