UN: Situation in Haiti Is 'Cataclysmic'

The situation in Haiti is "cataclysmic," according to a United Nations Human Rights Office report, with more than 1,500 people killed so far this year in gang violence in a country of 11.5 million people. UN human rights expert William O'Neill said Thursday that the violence, which has displaced hundreds of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis, is the worst in more than 30 years, and the "numbers are all going very much in the wrong direction, very quickly," the New York Times reports. Some key findings:

"Corruption, impunity, and poor governance, compounded by increasing levels of gang violence, have eroded the rule of law" and brought state institutions "close to collapse," the report states. "The impact of generalized insecurity on the population is dire and deteriorating."