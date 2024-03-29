The Cost of the Baltimore Bridge Collapse Will Be Massive

The devastating collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, which left six construction workers dead or presumed dead and injured two others, is going to be expensive. The shipping insurance payout could break the current record for a marine loss, Splash247.com reports. That record is currently held by the Costa Concordia disaster, in which the luxury cruise liner wrecked in 2012 after hitting a rock, resulting in insurance claims of around $2 billion.

How much might it cost? An analyst tells Reuters losses could reach up to $4 billion in the Baltimore bridge collapse, and likely wouldn't be less than $2 billion. A British insurance marketplace put its estimate at $3 billion, the BBC reports. Other experts agree that the cost is likely to run into the multi-billions.