German Officials: We're Not Going to Ban Dachshunds

German officials say reports that the country is planning to ban dachshunds and other beloved dog breeds have been greatly exaggerated. The German Kennels Association—VDH—spoke out this week against a draft bill clarifying and strengthening a law against so-called "torture breeding," leading to headlines like "Sausage Dogs to Be Banned in Germany," the BBC reports. The VDH argued that language in the bill outlawing breeding for characteristics that cause "pain, suffering or damage" could apply to dachshunds, whose short legs can cause knee, back, and hip problems, and short-nosed breeds like pugs, which are prone to breathing problems. The VDH said beagles and schnauzers were also at risk.

The VDH claimed that the bill could lead to bans on breeding dogs with bodies significantly different from the "original wolf type," the New York Times reports. An agriculture ministry spokesman said the intent is to stop breeders from intensifying characteristics that cause pain and suffering and prevent animals from living normal lives. "No dog breeds will be banned," the spokesman told the BBC. "We want to prevent breeders from deforming dogs so much, that they suffer." The spokesman added: "There will always be sausage dogs. We will just never see any with legs one centimeter long." (More dog breeders stories.)