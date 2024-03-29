Big Trucks Face Strict Emissions Rules by 2032

The EPA on Friday set strict emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks, buses, and other large vehicles, an action designed to boost sales of electric vehicles and clean up some of the nation's largest sources of planet-warming greenhouse gases, per the AP.

The new rules, which take effect for model years 2027 through 2032, vary depending on the type of vehicle and use. For instance, 30% of "heavy-heavy-duty vocational" trucks would need to be zero-emission by 2032, the EPA said, while 40% of short-haul "day cabs" would need be zero emission vehicles. Fewer than 2% of heavy trucks sold today meet that standard, notes the New York Times.

The new standards will especially benefit an estimated 72 million people in the United States who live near freight routes used by trucks and other heavy vehicles and bear a disproportionate burden of dangerous air pollution, the agency said.