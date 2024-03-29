Wall Street Journal's Front Page Has a Giant Block of Space

It's in tribute to journalist Evan Gershkovich, who has now been detained for a year by Russia
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 29, 2024 11:43 AM CDT
Wall Street Journal's Front Page Has a Giant Block of Space
The white space is in homage to detained journalist Evan Gershlovich.   (Twitter/Wall Street Journal)

On the one-year anniversary of the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia, the newspaper has paid tribute to him in unique fashion. Friday's front page has an enormous block of white space under the headline, "His Story Should Be Here" in all caps, reports the Hill. See the image here.

  • Family letter: The Journal has comprehensive coverage, including a letter from Gershkovich's family on what it's been like for them. "It has felt like holding our breath," they write.

  • Sister emerges: His sister, Danielle, is taking on an increasingly larger public profile on behalf of her brother, and the Washington Post profiles her. "Danielle has blossomed into one of the great hostage advocates of our time," says Jason Rezaian, a Washington Post journalist who was held for more than a year in Iran.
  • Future swap? The BBC explores how Russia seems intent on "trading" Gershkovich at some point for a Russian or Russians detained in the West.
