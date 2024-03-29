Wall Street Journal's Front Page Has a Giant Block of Space

On the one-year anniversary of the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia, the newspaper has paid tribute to him in unique fashion. Friday's front page has an enormous block of white space under the headline, "His Story Should Be Here" in all caps, reports the Hill. See the image here.

Family letter: The Journal has comprehensive coverage, including a letter from Gershkovich's family on what it's been like for them. "It has felt like holding our breath," they write.