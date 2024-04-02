Israeli Airstrike Threatens to Entangle the US

Iran is promising revenge over an Israeli airstrike in Syria on Monday that killed a top general and six other officers. One big question is what form that revenge will take and whether it will draw the US into a widening regional conflict. Coverage:

The strike: Israel attacked an Iranian embassy compound in the Syrian capital of Damascus, and it "stood out both because of its location—in a diplomatic compound, traditionally exempted from hostilities—and because of the seniority of the apparent target," per the Washington Post. The New York Times calls it "one of the deadliest attacks of the yearslong shadow war between Israel and Iran."