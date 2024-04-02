The bad news for underperforming employees at consulting giant McKinsey & Co. is that their days are numbered at the firm. The good news is that the company isn't exactly in a hurry to rush them out the door. The details:

An offer: Over the weekend, the UK Times reported that McKinsey has told some of its managers that they can continue to draw a paycheck for nine months and devote that time to finding a new job with the help of the company's career-coaching services. They will not, however, be working on client projects, per Quartz.