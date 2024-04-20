House Ends Stalemate, Backs Aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan

The House on Saturday ended its monthslong standoff over foreign aid, approving a $95 billion package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The legislation put together by Speaker Mike Johnson—whose job has been threatened by members of his caucus over the issue—received help from Democrats, who broke out in cheers in the chamber. The package could be taken up by the Senate as soon as Tuesday, the New York Times reports. "We did our work here, and I think history will judge it well," Johnson said, per the AP. President Biden, who said he'll sign the bills, issued a statement thanking the lawmakers "who voted to put our national security first."