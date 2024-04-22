Politics / Kari Lake Kari Lake's Voting Lawsuit Will Not Make It to Supreme Court SCOTUS dismisses the Arizona Republican's suit without comment By Polly Davis Doig, Newser Staff Posted Apr 22, 2024 11:50 AM CDT Copied Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Kari Lake will not get her day in the nation's highest court, reports USA Today. The current Senate candidate from Arizona and former gubernatorial candidate from the same state has sued over her loss in the 2022 governor's race, alleging that Arizona's electronic voting machines were inaccurate, causing her loss. Fox10 notes that secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem, who also lost, was part of the lawsuit, too. CNN reports that her lawsuit had alleged that the state's voting machines had denied "a fair and accurate vote." USA Today notes that the Supreme Court dismissed the case without comment; two lower courts had also dismissed the suit. Lake has been sued by a fellow Arizona Republican who alleged that her claims damaged him. (More Kari Lake stories.) Report an error