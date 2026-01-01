DeSantis Emerges as Leading AI Skeptic

Ron DeSantis is spending his final year as Florida governor trying to slam the brakes on artificial intelligence while much of rest of his party steps on the gas. As President Trump and GOP leaders in Washington promote AI as an economic and strategic priority, DeSantis is positioning himself as one of the country's most prominent Republican skeptics, Politico reports. He's warning that "mindless slop" generated by AI, deepfakes, and automation could destabilize jobs, communities, and even "self-government." At a Dec. 18 event, DeSantis said: "Let's not try to act like some type of fake videos or fake songs are going to deliver us to some kind of utopia."

He's especially focused on the data centers that power AI systems. The governor has sided with local opponents of the massive facilities, arguing they devour electricity and water while offering limited benefits to nearby residents. CNBC notes that Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is at the opposite end of the political spectrum and agrees on "virtually nothing" else with DeSantis, has also emerged as a leading opponent of data centers, suggesting a "political reckoning is brewing over the AI industry's impact on electricity prices, grid stability and the labor market."

DeSantis is pushing a package of state-level rules ahead of the 2026 session that would require companies to disclose when Floridians are interacting with AI, block AI from providing therapy or mental health counseling, and give parents more control over their kids' use of the technology, Politico reports. He also wants to cut off state subsidies for data centers and allow stricter scrutiny of their environmental and noise impacts. Business groups and tech advocates are urging lawmakers not to slow what they call a global technological wave, saying Florida should court data centers as job creators and economic engines.

The clash is unfolding as Trump's new executive order seeks "global AI dominance" through a light-touch national framework and threatens legal action against states with "onerous AI laws." DeSantis insists his plans fall within states' rights and will survive any court fight.