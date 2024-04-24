Few claim that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan almost three years ago went smoothly. Now, conflicting accounts of the war's final days are emerging that puts the Pentagon's narrative at odds with others.

Bombing: In the late afternoon of Aug. 26, 2021, a blast brought about by an ISIS-K suicide bomber at Hamid Karzai International Airport's Abbey Gate in Kabul caused chaos as Afghans tried to flee the nation amid the Taliban's takeover, killing about 170 Afghans, as well as 13 US service members. Scores of others were wounded.