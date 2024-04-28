Tornadoes Kill 4, With More Danger Ahead

Tornadoes that tore across Oklahoma left a wide trail of destruction Sunday, leveling homes and buildings and knocking out power for tens of thousands of residents. At least four people were killed, including a child, the AP reports. Dozens of reported tornadoes have wreaked havoc in the nation's midsection since Friday, with flood watches and warnings in effect Sunday for Oklahoma and other states—including Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Texas. "You just can't believe the destruction," Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in Sulphur. "It seems like every business downtown has been destroyed." And more tornadoes, heavy rain, and large hail were forecast from Missouri to Texas on Sunday, per CNN .

In Oklahoma, a tornado ripped through Holdenville, a town of about 5,000 people, late Saturday, killing two people, and injuring four others, Hughes County Emergency Medical Services said in a statement Sunday. Another person was killed along Interstate 35 near the southern Oklahoma city of Marietta, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management. Stitt issued an executive order Sunday declaring a state of emergency in 12 counties.

The Murray County Sheriff's Office urged people to stay away from Sulphur to clear the way for first responders, according to a statement posted by the agency on Facebook. "Stay home and do not come to look," the sheriff's office said. Unsettled conditions in the middle of the continental US are forecast to last until Monday, per CNN. "In addition to the severe weather, intense rainfall rates are expected to accompany these thunderstorms at times, leading to a moderate to locally high potential of flash flooding," the National Weather Service said. (More tornadoes stories.)