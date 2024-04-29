The state of Washington will soon be getting a little grizzlier. NBC News reports that, per a "joint record of decision," the National Park Service and US Fish & Wildlife Department "have decided to actively restore grizzly bears to the North Cascades of Washington, where the animals once roamed." More:

Mission: The federal agencies say their intent is to put together a "founder population" of the ursine species of about two dozen or so bears over the next decade or so, with the bears set free in far-flung parts of the Evergreen State. The ultimate goal is to achieve a population of 200 bears within 60 to 100 years.