House Votes to End Wolf Protection in 48 States

The US House voted 209-205 Tuesday to end federal protection for gray wolves, approving a bill that would remove them from the endangered species list across the lower 48 states. A handful of Democrats joined with Republicans in passing the bill. The measure now goes to the Senate, but it appears doomed after the White House issued a statement Monday warning that the Biden administration opposes it, the AP reports. Congress shouldn't play a role in determining whether a species has recovered, the statement said.