Arizona Grand Jury Indicts 18, Calls Trump Co-Conspirator

A grand jury in Arizona on Wednesday indicted seven lawyers and aides tied to Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, plus 11 state Republicans, in connection with their effort to subvert the results of the 2020 election. Trump was not charged but was described in the filing as an unindicted co-conspirator, the Washington Post reports. The charges filed after a year-long investigation include felony counts of conspiracy, fraud, and forgery, per Politico. The indictment was announced by state Attorney General Kris Mays. Those accused of assisting the failed attempt to deliver Arizona's electoral votes to Trump instead of Joe Biden, the winner, include:

Mark Meadows: A White House chief of staff during part of Trump's presidency. "We just need to have someone coordinating the electors for the states," Meadows emailed Trump aide Jason Miller in December 2020. Meadows has discounted the email's significance.