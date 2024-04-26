He's the Big Stunner of the NFL Draft

When the Chicago Bears picked QB Caleb Williams first in the NFL draft, they surprised no one. When the Atlanta Falcons picked QB Michael Penix Jr. eighth in the draft, they seemed to have surprised everyone. It's going down as the stunner of the night, as sportswriters scratch their heads given the circumstances:

In March, the Falcons signed 36-year-old quarterback Kirk Cousins to a massive $180 million contract over four years, notes CNN. Most mock drafts had the team trying to shore up defensive weaknesses.

"So is Penix insurance? An insurance QB in the top 10?? What are we doing here? I won't get over this," writes Chris Branch at the Athletic.