Louisiana, You're No. 1 (But You May Not Like Why)

"What the heck is making Montana drivers so unnecessarily angry?" That's the question posed by Jalopnik after viewing ConsumerAffairs' latest ranking of states where drivers are, shall we say, a little hot behind the wheel. Montana comes in third on that list, which ConsumerAffairs culled by looking at stats on speeding, reckless driving, car accidents, traffic fatalities, and road rage incidents in which people whipped out firearms. At the top of the list, and even worse than Montana: Louisiana, where "aggressive and careless driving behaviors are a factor in 62.2% of Louisiana's accidents," per ConsumerAffairs. Here, the 10 states with the most aggressive folks behind the wheel:
- Louisiana
- New Mexico
- Montana
- Colorado
- Arkansas
- New Jersey
- North Carolina
- Delaware
- Wisconsin
- Georgia
