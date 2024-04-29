As House Returns, Eyes Are On Greene's Next Move

Mike Johnson's speakership is in jeopardy
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 29, 2024 12:23 PM CDT
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Will she or won't she? When the House returns to session on Monday evening, the big question is whether Marjorie Taylor Greene will move to oust Mike Johnson from the speakership. Greene filed a "motion to vacate" in March, but she has not taken the next step to force an actual vote. Coverage:

  • Renewed threat: "His days as Speaker are numbered," tweeted Greene on Sunday, again criticizing Johnson for allowing aid to Ukraine into legislation. However, Greene did not get more specific. As Politico observes, "'His days are numbered' could mean anything from a vote is coming sometime this week to Johnson won't be speaker again after the 2024 election." So far, two fellow conservatives, Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Paul Gosar of Arizona, have said they would vote to oust Johnson.

  • Greene's problem: If she triggers a vote, it would set up what the Hill calls an "extraordinary internal clash" given that many other House conservatives are worried about the impact on the upcoming election. As Rep. Chip Roy puts it: "The overwhelming sentiment among even conservatives angry at him is that we need to focus on beating Democrats in the fall and not have that kind of a debate right now heading into election season."
  • Doomed to fail? Even if Greene triggers a vote, it's possible—even likely—that Democrats thankful to Johnson for the Ukraine aid would save him, reports CNN. Also helping his case within his own ranks is that Johnson visited Columbia University and called for the president to resign over the ongoing student protests. And Donald Trump has twice spoken out in Johnson's favor of late, notes Politico.
  • Democrats' view: "I've said this before and I think there are other members who feel the same way, the idea of allowing Marjorie Taylor Greene ... [to remove] any speaker and having that powerful moment, there is just no way Democrats are going to let her do that," said Rep. Jared Moskowitz, per Axios. "We won't even let her name a post office." However, the outlet adds that most House Democrats will be following the lead of minority leader Hakeem Jeffries when the time comes.
