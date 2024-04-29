As House Returns, Eyes Are On Greene's Next Move

Will she or won't she? When the House returns to session on Monday evening, the big question is whether Marjorie Taylor Greene will move to oust Mike Johnson from the speakership. Greene filed a "motion to vacate" in March, but she has not taken the next step to force an actual vote. Coverage:

Renewed threat: "His days as Speaker are numbered," tweeted Greene on Sunday, again criticizing Johnson for allowing aid to Ukraine into legislation. However, Greene did not get more specific. As Politico observes, "'His days are numbered' could mean anything from a vote is coming sometime this week to Johnson won't be speaker again after the 2024 election." So far, two fellow conservatives, Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Paul Gosar of Arizona, have said they would vote to oust Johnson.