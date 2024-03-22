Spending Bill Clears House, Triggers a GOP Mutiny

House Speaker Mike Johnson is having a good-news, bad-news Friday. On the one hand, he got a $1.2 trillion spending package through the House via a "streamlined process" to avert a government shutdown, reports the AP. On the other, his speakership is endangered as a result.

MTG acts: GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a "motion to vacate" against Johnson over the spending measure, the same legislative maneuver that led to the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, reports Axios. However, it doesn't appear that an actual vote to remove Johnson will take place on Friday, per the Hill. And it's not clear whether Greene would have enough votes to succeed even if she does force a vote, notes Politico. Much was still in flux early Friday afternoon.