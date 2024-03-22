Spending Bill Clears House, Triggers a GOP Mutiny

Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to vacate against Speaker Mike Johnson
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 22, 2024 11:34 AM CDT
Greene Files Motion to Oust the Speaker
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.   (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

House Speaker Mike Johnson is having a good-news, bad-news Friday. On the one hand, he got a $1.2 trillion spending package through the House via a "streamlined process" to avert a government shutdown, reports the AP. On the other, his speakership is endangered as a result.

  • MTG acts: GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a "motion to vacate" against Johnson over the spending measure, the same legislative maneuver that led to the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, reports Axios. However, it doesn't appear that an actual vote to remove Johnson will take place on Friday, per the Hill. And it's not clear whether Greene would have enough votes to succeed even if she does force a vote, notes Politico. Much was still in flux early Friday afternoon.

  • The anger: Greene and other hard-right Republicans accuse Johnson of ceding too much to Democrats and the White House in the spending package. As the New York Times notes, Democrats supplied most of the winning votes in the 286-134 tally. Only 101 Republicans backed it, or less than half of the GOP conference, notes Politico. "Doggone it, fight!" GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, an ally of Greene's, said on Friday morning in reference to Johnson. "This is capitulation, this is surrender."
  • To the Senate: The spending measure now goes to the Senate ahead of the midnight deadline to avert a shutdown. It easily has the votes to pass, but it's possible opponents could at least delay its approval until after the deadline passes, notes the Washington Post. Still, a shutdown that lasts into the weekend or for just a few days would have minimal impact, per the newspaper.
(More Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X