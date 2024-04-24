Columbia Encampment Is Staying—for Now

Columbia University gave student protesters until midnight Tuesday to agree to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. Shortly after that deadline passed, student protesters said they abandoned negotiations when school officials threatened to unleash the National Guard. But around 3am, Columbia said negotiations had been extended for 48 hours after "important progress" was made, per CNN. Here's what's happening on the encampment's eighth day:



Progress: The university said protesters, demanding the university divest from Israel-linked financial interests, agreed to take down some tents, ensure anyone not enrolled at Columbia left the campus, follow fire safety rules, and prohibit all discriminatory and harassing language, per NBC News.