Columbia Students Face 2pm Deadline

Columbia University has given student protesters a deadline of 2pm Eastern to "voluntarily disperse" or face severe consequences. The university said pro-Palestinian protesters in an encampment at the New York City campus will also be required to sign a form committing to following university policies until June 30, 2025, Axios reports. Those who don't comply will face sanctions including "probation, access restriction, suspension for a term or more and expulsion," the university said.

Columbia President Minouche Shafik Minouche Shafik said Monday that academic leaders and protest organizers had been unable to reach an agreement and talks had stalled, the Hill reports. She said the university would not divest from Israel—one of protesters' key demands—but it has offered to "develop an expedited timeline for review of new proposals." Shafik said Columbia has also offered to invest in health and education in Gaza.