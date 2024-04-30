Kelce Brothers Have New Deals

Jason to appear on 'Monday Night Football' warmup show, while Travis signs extension with Chiefs
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 29, 2024 7:03 PM CDT
Jason Kelce Enters Broadcasting
Eagles Jason Kelce appears in the ring during WrestleMania at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on April 6.   (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Jason Kelce is not staying away from football for long. The just-retired Philadelphia Eagle has been hired to appear on ESPN's Monday Night Football pregame show, the Athletic reports. After weighing offers from several networks, the former center agreed to a role on Monday Night Countdown. Kelce will bring NFL knowledge acquired during a 13-season career that has made him a likely future inductee in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, per NBC News. His talker resume includes a podcast he has with his brother, Travis, called New Heights.

His younger brother will remain on the field for a while longer. Travis Kelce signed a two-year $34.25 million contract extension Monday with the Kansas City Chiefs, per the AP, which the Super Bowl champions said will make him the highest-paid tight end in the league. The extension follows a $46 million, five-year deal reached in 2016 and a four-year, $57.25 million extension signed in 2020. Kelce is now under contract through the 2027 season, when he'll be 38. "Just a really special day and moment for this organization to once again recognize arguably one of the greatest tight ends to ever do it," general manager Brett Veach said. (More Jason Kelce stories.)

