Kelce Brothers Have New Deals

Jason Kelce is not staying away from football for long. The just-retired Philadelphia Eagle has been hired to appear on ESPN's Monday Night Football pregame show, the Athletic reports. After weighing offers from several networks, the former center agreed to a role on Monday Night Countdown. Kelce will bring NFL knowledge acquired during a 13-season career that has made him a likely future inductee in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, per NBC News . His talker resume includes a podcast he has with his brother, Travis, called New Heights.

His younger brother will remain on the field for a while longer. Travis Kelce signed a two-year $34.25 million contract extension Monday with the Kansas City Chiefs, per the AP, which the Super Bowl champions said will make him the highest-paid tight end in the league. The extension follows a $46 million, five-year deal reached in 2016 and a four-year, $57.25 million extension signed in 2020. Kelce is now under contract through the 2027 season, when he'll be 38. "Just a really special day and moment for this organization to once again recognize arguably one of the greatest tight ends to ever do it," general manager Brett Veach said.