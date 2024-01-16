The Elder Kelce Brother Is Retiring

One of the famous Kelce brothers of the NFL—the one who isn't dating Taylor Swift —is retiring, reports the AP . Jason Kelce, 36, has told teammates he intends to quit the game after 13 seasons, 156 straight starts, and six All-Pro team selections, three people informed of the decision told the outlet. Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles lost Monday in the playoffs to Tampa Bay. Kelce could explain his decision as early as Wednesday, when the next episode of the New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was expected to drop. The brothers played each other last season in the Super Bowl that was won by the Chiefs.

"I love him. Yeah, obviously we're not there at that position yet, ready to talk about that, but he's special and I love him," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after Monday's 32-9 loss. "He's one of the most special guys I've been around. He's always got a place here and always want him to play." The burly, bushy-haired, and bearded Kelce has been a stalwart of the offensive line since he was a sixth-round pick in the 2011 draft. He turned into an Iron Man after he missed most of the 2012 season with a partially torn MCL and torn ACL.

Kelce has a Super Bowl ring of his own, but his credentials go beyond football. In addition to co-hosting the podcast with brother Travis, he was the subject of the Kelce documentary. Heck, Kelce was even named one of People magazine's Sexiest Men for 2023, alongside Timothée Chalamet and Jamie Foxx. "He's a legend in the city," said Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. "Really in the league."