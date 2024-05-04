Americans Don't Want to Sit Through 2-Hour Movies

The Guardian notes that this news is a bit of a head-scratcher when you compare it to Hollywood's top-grossing films. Three in the top 10 are more than three hours long (Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Titanic), and only one film, The Lion King, just barely misses the two-hour mark, at 118 minutes. Britt Hayes at The Mary Sue isn't buying it, noting that Talker Research doesn't disclose its polling methods. She argues that of the top-grossing movies of 2023, the only one to hit the 92-minute mark was The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and she asks whether the "average" Americans responding watched movies often, or if they regularly visited the movie theater.

People offers some contradicting data from a 2022 Statista poll that also asked 2,000 people how long they like to sit through a film. Their respondents were more keen to sit through a two-hour film (48% in favor), while only 28% called a 90-minute film the best viewing experience. According to What to Watch, movies are getting longer whether we like it or not. The average running time of commercially successful films crept up to 141 minutes in 2022, while in 1981 they clocked in at 110 minutes.