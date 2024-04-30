Turns Out 'Puppy Killer' Isn't a Great Look for VP

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem may have ruined her chances of becoming Donald Trump's running mate with her confession about shooting an "untrainable" 18-month-old dog who attacked a neighbor's chickens, onlookers say. Did she break the law? Did she think Trump would be impressed? Here's what to know:



Cruella De Vil: At the Washington Post, Alexandra Petri assumes the voice of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella De Vil to applaud Noem's actions. "You are a visionary! But these small minds call us sociopaths!" she writes. But upon realizing Noem didn't utilize the dog's fur, Cruella takes it all back. "You shot a dog just—because? What kind of monster are you?"