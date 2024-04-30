Fox News has been slammed with multiple big lawsuits over the past few years, and now, a new possible complaint—this one from Hunter Biden, with a letter from his legal team noting that he plans to sue if Fox News doesn't meet certain demands regarding past coverage of him. NBC News cites a Media Matters analysis that found Fox mentioned the president's son nearly 13,500 times since January 2023. Mark Geragos' firm is leading Biden's legal charge. More:

The letter: A lawsuit will be filed "imminently" if Fox News doesn't comply with its asks, notes the letter to the network, dated April 23. The letter gave a deadline of Friday, which Biden reps say wasn't met.