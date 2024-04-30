Biden Lawyers Warn of Suit if Fox Doesn't Meet Demands

President's son threatens litigation against network over 'intimate images,' debunked coverage
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 30, 2024 7:51 AM CDT
Biden Lawyers Warn of Suit if Fox Doesn't Meet Demands
Hunter Biden, center, is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 28.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Fox News has been slammed with multiple big lawsuits over the past few years, and now, a new possible complaint—this one from Hunter Biden, with a letter from his legal team noting that he plans to sue if Fox News doesn't meet certain demands regarding past coverage of him. NBC News cites a Media Matters analysis that found Fox mentioned the president's son nearly 13,500 times since January 2023. Mark Geragos' firm is leading Biden's legal charge. More:

  • The letter: A lawsuit will be filed "imminently" if Fox News doesn't comply with its asks, notes the letter to the network, dated April 23. The letter gave a deadline of Friday, which Biden reps say wasn't met.

  • Photos: Biden's lawyers are demanding that "intimate images" of Biden that were "hacked, stolen, and/or manipulated" be taken down from the Fox News website, citing revenge-porn laws, reports the Washington Post.
  • Take it back: Biden's team also wants a retraction or correction over Fox's coverage of allegations that the Biden family had been bribed by a Ukrainian oligarch. A lot of that coverage was based on info from FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, who was indicted earlier this year for lying to agents about the case. The letter specifically points to hosts Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Maria Bartiromo for sharing debunked accusations.
  • 'The Trial of Hunter Biden': That's the name of the six-part "mock trial" for Biden that aired on Fox in October 2021 that Biden and his team also want taken off of Fox streaming services. "While using certain true information, the series intentionally manipulates the facts, distorts the truth, narrates happenings out of context, and invents dialogue intended to entertain," the Biden letter notes. "Thus, the viewer of the series cannot decipher what is fact and what is fiction."
  • Geragos statement: "For the last five years, Fox News has relentlessly attacked Hunter Biden and made him a caricature in order to boost ratings and for its financial gain. ... We plan on holding them accountable."
  • Strategy: Axios notes that the letter is "the latest salvo in the president's son's more aggressive legal and press strategy over the past year," even though that strategy "has at times created friction with his father's White House advisers, who previously urged Hunter to lie low rather than publicly fight back." The president himself is said to be supportive of his son's efforts.
