Kristi Noem's new book is out next week, and contained within its pages is what Forbes deems a most "bizarre admission." No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong With Politics and How We Move America Forward is due out May 7, but a couple of interesting passages are already circulating, thanks to an advance copy the Guardian got its hands on.

Not taking it outside for a walk—but really "taking it out," which is what Noem did when the 14-month-old female wirehair pointer named Cricket was acting up one day during a pheasant hunt. Noem writes that the "aggressive" and "untrainable" dog marred the entire hunt by "having the time of her life" and scaring all the birds away. Escalating scene: After using an electronic collar to try to calm Cricket down, Noem writes that the dog also attacked and killed a family friend's chicken, then bit Noem. "At that moment, I realized I had to put her down," Noem writes, detailing how she then led Cricket to a gravel pit, where she killed her, adding, "I hated that dog."