Lifestyle / grocery shopping 3 Stats Illustrate Challenges of Modern Grocery Shopping 'Wall Street Journal' reports that people are driving around for bargains more these days By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Apr 30, 2024 8:14 AM CDT Copied (Getty / Kwangmoozaa) A story in the Wall Street Journal explores how people are coping with high grocery prices, and the piece is captured in a few stats: Grocery prices are up 21% over the last three years. People are making 8% more trips to the store this year compared to last year. Between March 2023 and February 2024, shoppers visited an average of 20.7 stores in that span for food and beverages, up from 16.8 in 2019-20. All of the above suggests people are driving around more looking for bargains. As Quartz observes, "searching for deals can be time consuming." Or as the Journal headline puts it, "The era of one-stop grocery shopping is over." Read the full story, with real-world examples. (More grocery shopping stories.) Report an error