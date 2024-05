The man who allegedly sucker-punched actor Steve Buscemi one week ago has been identified by police, though he is not in custody. NBC News reports Clifton Williams, 50, has been named as a suspect in the attack, which occurred last Wednesday around noon in the Third Avenue and East 28th Street area of Manhattan. The 66-year-old actor was reportedly leaning against a wall texting when he was struck in the face. He was treated at Bellevue Hospital for bruising, swelling, and bleeding to his left eye. (More Steve Buscemi stories.)