Driver Dies After Crashing Into White House Barrier

A driver died after a vehicle crashed into an outer perimeter gate of the White House complex Saturday night—but police say the incident is being investigated as a traffic crash, not terrorism. President Biden was spending the weekend in Delaware, and the Secret Service said there was no threat to the White House, per the AP. The male driver, who was not immediately identified, was found dead in the vehicle following the crash shortly before 10:30pm, according to a Secret Service statement. The Secret Service and police will continue to investigate.