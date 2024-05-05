Driver Dies After Crashing Into White House Barrier

Police say it looks like an an accident, not terrorism
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 5, 2024 7:40 AM CDT
The White House is visible through the fence at the North Lawn in Washington.   (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

A driver died after a vehicle crashed into an outer perimeter gate of the White House complex Saturday night—but police say the incident is being investigated as a traffic crash, not terrorism. President Biden was spending the weekend in Delaware, and the Secret Service said there was no threat to the White House, per the AP. The male driver, who was not immediately identified, was found dead in the vehicle following the crash shortly before 10:30pm, according to a Secret Service statement. The Secret Service and police will continue to investigate. (More White House stories.)

