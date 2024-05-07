Here Are Some of the Met Gala's Best Looks

The Met Gala and its fashionista A-listers on Monday included Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and a parade of others in a swirl of flora and fauna looks on a green-tinged carpet lined by live foliage, the AP reports. Lopez went for silver leaves in a second-skin goddess gown and Zendaya was all vamp and fantasy in a rare double appearance on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Both were co-chairs of the annual fundraiser, and both received cheers from the crowd of fashion enthusiasts packed behind barriers outside. (Protesters nearly also showed up at the event, until an 11th-hour deal was reached between Conde Nast leadership and staffers on a labor contract.)

Flowers were everywhere, in line with this year's theme: "The Garden of Time," inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name. Among those who had big fun with the nature and garden theme was Lana Del Rey. She walked up the museum steps as an actual tree, her face shrouded by fabric held up by her branches. Cardi B struck a pose or three in a statement black gown with a huge tulle train. She paired the look with green jewels and a high black turban, and she needed multiple helpers to move her dress up the stairs. See some of the most notable looks in our gallery, or for more, see highlights here from the Met's spring exhibition that the gala kicks off: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." (Or check out highlights from a competing event, the Debt Gala pajama party.)